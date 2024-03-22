Construction to close Lake Country's Pretty Road until fall

Photo: District of Lake Country

Pretty Road in Lake Country will be closed for several months starting Monday to allow for upgrades.

The municipality says the road will be open to local traffic only between Middleton Road South and 100 metres west of Oceola Road from March 25 to Sept. 6.

Through traffic will be blocked and traffic management personnel on site will guide emergency vehicles, garbage and recycling collection trucks, school buses, and local residents through the construction zone.

The District of Lake Country is spending $2.1 million on the project which includes:

Replacement of approximately 500 meters of watermain and renewal of existing water services

Installation of storm system improvements to improve drainage and protect other infrastructure

Construction of an asphalt pathway with concrete barrier curb on the east side of the road to improve safety for all users

Road re-construction and re-surfacing renews the aging road infrastructure to improve safety and reduce road deterioration

Construction of the sidewalk will result in elimination of the informal parking area on the east side of Pretty Road

More info here.