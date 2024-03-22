Kelowna's Third Space Cafe to close, Bread Co. moving into Landmark

Photo: Contributed Ken Stober

It all started with a team of idealistic people who had a desire to create a special space where people from all backgrounds and diversities could come together in a barrier free environment to find health, wholeness and, above all, a caring community. With that in mind, a cafe for the common good was born – and became known as Third Space Cafe.

At that time, the cafe connected the need for a community hub with services like clinical counselling and life coaching for people in need to make sense of life. In 2012, the stigma surrounding mental health services was real, but Third Space was determined to step up and confront that reality with love and boldness.

Fast forward 12 years to present day, the cafe, which started from humble beginnings, has blossomed into one of the Okanagan’s most loved meeting spots and even launched Third Space Charity. Situated across the hall from the cafe itself, Third Space Charity provides counselling to thousands of students and young adults who are experiencing life change and discovering their life purpose, all free of cost.

However, as with most things in life, there comes a time when pioneering concepts become less vital to the success of the original vision and gradually need to wind-down. With the incredible success of Third Space Charity currently fulfilling the vision and mandate of the founders to serve our community, Third Space Cafe will be winding down operations in the coming weeks and the cafe space will be taken over by another incredible proprietor to write a story of their very own. We would like to welcome Bread Co. to the Landmark District and wish them great success on their third cafe location in Kelowna.

Third Space founder Ken Stober sums up the journey in this way. “I was inspired over a decade ago to create a safe and barrier free space for people, particularly students, to easily access services to address their mental health while also having a safe place to come, sit, enjoy a hot coffee, and build community and find peace. Knowing we have succeeded and created a thriving charity, serving so many students each year, is a gift and proof of our teams’ hard work and efforts this past decade.

However, I firmly believe in necessary endings and the power of where those endings can take us and, inevitably, better us. That said, we have made the decision to move on from the cafe to focus on our other community services and philanthropic commitments."

Stober is clear that despite his decision to close the cafe, it in no way affects the incredible work that Third Space Charity is doing in the community. In fact, Third Space Charity is thriving and carrying on the legacy started by the cafe and its founders. “Although the days of Third Space Cafe serving cappuccinos is coming to an end, Third Space Charity will be serving our community in wonderful ways for many years to come”.

For more information on the happenings of Third Space Charity, please visit their website here.