Big White Women's Ski Day raises $6,910 for charity

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort has donated $6,910 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, proceeds from Women’s Ski Day on March 9.

The second annual celebration was hosted by Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and featured an array of events and fundraisers.

"It's truly heartwarming to see our community come together for such a meaningful cause,” said Peter Plimmer, CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“This event not only allows us to share the joy of skiing but also to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. We are honoured to support the Kelowna Women's Shelter and look forward to fostering our relationship with the shelter and the community."

Shelter executive director Michelle Dickie thanked the resort for the donation.

"It will have a huge impact on our programs and services and our ability to support everyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic abuse," she said.

Serwa, one of Big White Ski Resort's ambassadors, shared her excitement about Women’s Ski Day, particularly noting the special post-ski yoga session led by Taylor Morrice, owner of Our Yoga Space. "We were truly spoiled," Serwa commented.