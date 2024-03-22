Accused killer said he'd been living in a 'death house' and his roommates had wanted to kill him

Photo: Contributed Lorence Earl Williams

In his last interview with Kelowna police before he was transferred to the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver, the accused in a 2021 killing described his former residence as a “death house” and said the people he lived with had wanted to kill him.

The second-degree murder trial for Lorence Williams continued through its third week Thursday, with testimony from Kelowna RCMP officer Const. Shelagh Mitchell.

Williams, now 43, has been in custody since his arrest on the evening of May 31, 2021, a day after his roommate Thomas Chadwick was found beaten to death outside the home the men had lived in at 3451 Sexsmith Road.

This week, the jury has been shown several hours of video and audio recordings of Williams speaking to officers in the first couple of days following his arrest. While Williams repeatedly acknowledged his lawyer, Donna Turko, had told him during a short phone call not to speak to police, he gave multiple interviews with officers over his two days at the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

After first speaking with Const. Maro Kennedy on the morning of June 1 – telling him “I've committed a murder” – and then with Const. Mitchell and Const. Paul Gosling later that day and the next morning, Williams requested to again speak with Const. Mitchell on the afternoon of June 2.

During their roughly 45-minute conversation, Williams continued to express his concerns that he hadn't been able to speak further with his lawyer. Const. Mitchell told him that police had left a voicemail for his counsel Donna Turko that day, but she hadn't called back yet.

But Williams appeared to understand the significance of making statements to the police, telling Const. Mitchell: “I'm talking to you guys so much, you guys can build like a huge case on me based on how I'm talking.”

'They wanted to kill me'

In the recording, he repeatedly tells the officer the situation “doesn't make sense” and that he doesn't know who to trust. While Const. Mitchell tells him he's under no obligation to speak to her, he repeatedly says he needs to tell his side of the story.

“That is a freaking death house, that's what they do there man, I'm not lying, that's what they do there. And they drugged me, that's what they were going to do to me, that's why they induced the drug on me. I don't know if they induced it in the food or in the marijuana that I got from them or something man,” Williams said about his former residence and roommates.

“I think they wanted to drug me, because they wanted to kill me Miss Shelagh, that is what they wanted to do ... I'm not stupid man, that is a freaking death house there man, that's what they do. I need to get my side out man.”

This was the first time Williams appeared to propose some kind of self-defence justification for the death of Chadwick. Williams had rented a room in the home from Cornel Fisher for about two months, while Chadwick had lived in the home for several years.

Later in the interview, while asking to speak to a lawyer, Williams appears to yet again confess to the killing.

“I'm not denying that I committed a crime Miss Shelagh, I committed a murder Miss Shelagh, I'm telling you I committed a murder, that's what I'm saying. So why is it so hard to talk to an attorney?” Williams said.

Const. Mitchell offered to call a new lawyer for Williams, but he declined, saying he wanted to stick with Turko.

Drawing a diagram

When he was asked to elaborate on why he considered the place he was living a “death house,” Williams drew Const. Mitchell a diagram of his room and the surrounding property, highlighting a knife and a cup on a table in an adjacent room, a couch in his room, a fire pit outside and a dead bird that had been laying on the driveway.

“He was trying to convey concern about all these things lining up, which signified something to him which I was not sure of what that was,” Const. Mitchell testified.

When Const. Mitchell asked him about the significance of this during the June 2 interview, Williams referenced a James Bond movie that took place in Jamaica, where Williams was born and raised.

“It had certain practices and rituals, but that's what I'm saying, you don't understand this kind of stuff. It might sound kind of weird to you, but you don't understand this kind of stuff, it's actually real, that's what I'm saying,” Williams said.

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard how both Williams and his landlord Cornel Fisher had concerns about voodoo and strange rituals going on in their house prior to the killing, something both men said they were familiar with from their time growing up in Jamaica.

Police attended earlier

Both Fisher and Williams had called police to the home the day prior to the killing, but officers left without making any arrests. During the second police visit, after Fisher had called with concerns about Williams' erratic behaviour, officers supervised while Fisher packed up some of Williams' clothes and Williams left the area on foot.

Fisher found the body of Chadwick, who he said was like a son to him, outside their home the following night.

After the interview with Const. Mitchell on June 2, 2021, Williams was transferred from the Kelowna RCMP detachment to the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

With no witnesses scheduled for Friday, the jury will be taking a three-day weekend before returning to court Monday. While the trial is scheduled for 44 day, Justice Alison Beames told the jury Thursday that the lawyers are making “excellent progress.”