Progress is being made on less than half of Kelowna council's priority actions

City making some progress on crime, homelessness

City hall is making good progress on nearly half of the 22 priority actions as laid out by city council.

The 22 actions fall under council's six stated priorities set a year ago.

Those priorities include:

Crime and safety

Affordable housing

Homelessness

Transportation

Agriculture

Climate and environment

Included within those stated priorities, staff, in a presentation for Monday's council meeting say 10 of 22 priority actions are either on track or trending in the right direction.

Half of those centre around transportation, two each concern crime and agriculture while one centres around housing affordability and homelessness.

Eight of the targets show either no significant change or no current data while four others around sense of safety, complex care, non-market housing and GHG emission reductions need improvement or are not trending in the desired direction.

"Several progress measures are measures of community well-being where the city is working alongside its partners to influence the trend," staff state in their report.

"Analysis is at the core of this reporting as it is the analysis that assesses our performance and opportunities for improvement, including clarifying the city's role."

Some of the highlights include advocacy on repeat property and violent offenders, establishment of the mayor's task force on crime reduction, middle income housing partnerships, receipt of $31.5M in housing accelerator funding, 16 new complex care beds, 120 transitional housing units, transit operations centre, new home for farmers' market and energy upgrades to city facilities.

Council may, if it wishes, update its priorities and actions later in the spring.

The next scheduled progress report is expected in the fall.