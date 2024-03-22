Central Okanagan search and rescue volunteers urge planning when heading out this spring

Madison Reeve

With the weather warming up across the Interior, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) members are urging caution when heading outside for activities.

COSAR search manager Rob Braun says sometimes the quick warm-up of temperatures can be deceiving.

"Just be aware that just because it feels like springtime down here, almost approaching summertime weather...it is still winter up top. If you want to go hiking on your favourite trail, bring some snowshoes. You are going to encounter snow."

Braun says when heading out, it's important to remember the three T's.

Trip Planning: Let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. Plan your route if you like.

Training: Have the awareness of potential hazards, risks, skills to do what you intend to, and practice with friends.

Trip Essentials: Bring the ten essentials. If the trip does not go as planned, you'll have the resources to adapt to your circumstances up to and including staying put.

"Making sure that you have things like a flashlight, or a headlight in case it gets dark and your trip takes a little longer than expected. Things like extra water and food. There is nothing worse than being out there a little bit longer and you start to run out of energy."

Those heading out backcountry skiing should also be cautious of the potential for avalanches.

"Right now in the springtime, this is our highest occurrence of avalanches so if you are exposed to that trail at the bottom of the hill you could still be exposed to a steep trail above us," Braun added."

For more information you can visit adventuresmart.ca/trip-plan-app/.