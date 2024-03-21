Construction on Kelowna crane collapse memorial expected to start in May

Photo: Rise Memorial Foundation A render of the memorial planned for Knowles Heritage Park.

The fundraising drive to construct a memorial for the victims of the 2021 Kelowna crane disaster is nearing its goal.

The newly-formed Rise Memorial Foundation says it has collected $191,000 in donations. With construction cost estimates coming in lower than expected, at just over $200,000, it is hoped construction will start this spring.

“We are now entering the tendering and administration phase of the project, where we will be signing vendor contracts and paying deposits,” said Kelly Hutchinson, director of the foundation.

“We are targeting for construction to commence in late May 2024, so visitors of Knowles Heritage Park and our downtown core can watch for that this summer.”

The Rise Memorial Foundation was recently incorporated with the help of the North Okanagan Labour Council to oversee the construction and stewardship of the memorial moving forward.

The group’s board is made up of family members of the victims as well as community partners. The society is open to general membership of the public for anyone wishing to be involved in the future care of the memorial. Those interested can contact [email protected].

The United Way, which has been helping with fundraising efforts, will leave its donation portal open for one more month. Anyone looking to make a last-minute donation can do so here.

The memorial in Knowles Heritage Park will honour Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook and Brad Zawislak. The five men died when the Stemmer Construction crane collapsed during the dismantling process on July 12, 2021.

On Feb. 21, 2024, Yuridia Flores died in another crane accident in Vancouver.

“The foundation has unanimously agreed that our space will be designed to incorporate the memories and honour all victims of workplace accidents,” said Hutchinson.

“As such we are endeavoring to reach out to Ms. Flores’ kin in the future about the potential for honouring Ms. Flores in the site as well, subject to their wishes.”