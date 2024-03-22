White BMW spray-painted with black swastika on Kelowna street

Photo: Josh Logan Black swastika painted on white BMW on Rowcliffe Ave. in Kelowna.

A Kelowna man woke up to a hateful piece of vandalism painted on his vehicle Wednesday morning.

Josh Logan tells Castanet his white BMW was parked on Rowcliffe Avenue, near his home, when someone spray-painted a black swastika on the hood.

"I think it was mainly somebody doing that whole shock humour kind of thing, was my assumption."

Logan says he thinks it was just bad luck and he doesn't believe his vehicle was targeted but he admits that vandalism is a growing problem in his area.

The vandalism was reported to RCMP but Logan says he got lucky when he checked with an auto body shop and they told him he might be able to use acetone and a good wash to remove the swastika.

"I worked in insurance so I know that it's a comprehensive claim and it's vandalism. So I looked up my insurance deductible is $300. I just called the auto shop. They said as long as it hasn't been long, you can treat it with acetone and basically take it out."

Logan says he managed to have the swastika and the black paint removed for about $150 but he knows he got lucky and he's hopeful this was a random one-off event.

"I was the only guy that this happened to. I've lived here for seven years and I haven't seen anything like this before."