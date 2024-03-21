Kelowna business owner and student has trailer full of gear stolen

Photo: Kierstyn Palmer

An Okanagan College business student is searching for the power washing gear he uses to help pay for his education.

Ben DeAgazio tells Castanet the trailer he uses for his power washing business was stolen Tuesday overnight. The trailer was found abandoned on Farmers Drive, east of the airport, on Wednesday morning but all the equipment inside was gone.

It is estimated between $8,000 and $10,000 in equipment is missing.

"I just never thought that would happen. It was all locked up. I had a hitch lock on it and everything. I'm a 21-year-old student and this is my business, this is how I make my money," DeAgazio said.

DeAgazio says he typically parks his vehicle in front of his trailer, in addition to locking everything up, but on this one occasion, he didn't park in front of the trailer. He has insurance and enough money saved to cover the cost of replacing his gear so he can continue working, but the theft is a serious blow.

"They must have dragged it away, somewhere, cut off the hitch lock and then drove it 25 minutes away, and then basically just took everything out of the trailer."

DeAgazio believes the only reason the thieves didn't take the trailer is because the advertising wrap made it too obvious once he reported the theft to police.

"They just ditched the trailer on the side of the road. Everything is gone," he said.

RCMP have gone over the trailer looking for any evidence but so far have been unable to find anything.

"The police did their forensics, they got all the fingerprints done, but they didn't find any fingerprints unfortunately. So I'm actually about to go pick it up for Mario's Towing, there's powder all over it, so I gotta wash it."

DeAgazio says he's missing classes while he sorts out replacing his stolen gear but he hopes to be back in business by the weekend.

