Kelowna traffic cops lead the way in 'Slow down, move over' campaign

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

It's been a busy few weeks for BC Highway patrol officers.

During the province's ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ campaign, officers across the province issued over 2,100 tickets and warnings. BC Highway Patrol officers in Kelowna led the charge with 390 driver interactions.

"Although our educational campaign for ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ is over, our officers will be paying attention to motorists failing to slow down for official vehicles all year," says Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol.

Drivers could face a ticket for $173 for failing to slow down and move over for vehicles at the side of the road such as police vehicles, tow trucks or ambulances.

Distracted driving crackdown

In Kelowna on March 15, traffic officers also set up in a school zone areas in the 2100 block of Enterprise Way and at Richter St. at the Raymer Rd.

During the day, a total of 58 violation tickets were issued. Of these 58 violations, 44 of them were for the use of electronic devices while driving, 12 of those specifically in a school zone.

Along with a couple of no seat belt tickets, officers also served 12 violations for speeding in a school zone.

“It’s almost bittersweet because I’m proud my team is catching these drivers and making our roads safer, yet this number of offenders especially in a school zone is simply unacceptable to everyone,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey.

“Our message remains the same, please stay off your phones and be mindful of your speed at all times."