City crews will begin upgrading irrigation system at Rotary Beach Park Monday

Photo: Google Street View

Construction crews will begin work this coming Monday on upgrading the aging irrigation infrastructure at Rotary Beach Park on Lakeshore.

The $170,000 project is expected to be complete sometime in early summer.

Despite the construction, the city says the park will remain open and all site amenities will be accessible.

Crews will begin replacing the system north of the washroom and, when that is complete will begin replacing the irrigation system south of the washroom.

The upgrade is expected to extend the life of the irrigation equipment and, through modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption.