Women's slo-pitch clinic coming to Kelowna next month

Photo: Contributed

Ladies slo-pitch can come at you pretty fast, and it can be a lot of fun too.

The Kelowna Ladies Slo-Pitch League and Softball BC will be hosting a ladies slo-pitch clinic next month at Mission Sports Fields in an effort to try and attract more women to the sport.

On April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., players from the Canadian National Slo-Pitch team will be instructing and running drills that cover softball topics like throwing, batting and both infield and outfield skills.

“The ladies league got me on a team and I now have friendships that last even after the season is over. Playing on my ladies team, I’ve improved as a player and I’ve met some great ladies," said organizer Kelly Aquilon. “I look forward to getting out and playing a good game of ball with my teammates.”

Aquilon says she's also dabbled in a co-ed ball league, which she enjoys, but when she gets the chance to play in an all ladies league she tells Castanet it's the best option for her because it allows her to play all positions across the field, which is something many women don't often get to do in mixed league play.

“Ladies ball is the best, it’s fun and it's social... The ladies who play in the league are supportive of one another and they’ll give me tips and suggestions to make me a better player. It’s just the best group of women!”

If you're interested in improving your softball skills ahead of the 2025 season, reach out to Kelowna Slo-Pitch by emailing [email protected] to sign up.