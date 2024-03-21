Lake Country council adopt 9.52 per cent budget

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country taxpayers will be paying a lot more in municipal taxes this year.

Municipal council gave final adoption to the 2024 operating and capital budget this week resulting in a 9.52 per cent tax increase.

For the owner of an average $1.085 million single-family home, that means approximately $248 more in municipal taxes this year. For the owner of a $750,000 home, it means about $171 more in tax.

"After working through the budget line-by-line council agreed that the increase was necessary to maintain current service levels in the district," said Mayor Blair Ireland.

"This budget allows us to sustain the essential services and daily operations our citizens rely on while implementing improvements the community has requested and deserves.

"We treat any increases very seriously as we are all taxpayers and care deeply about Lake Country's future.

The overall budget includes spending of nearly $62 million.

Protective services accounts for $9.2 million of that or 15 per cent with $8.7 million or 14 per cent being transferred to reserves.

Along with operational spending the budget also includes $15.5 million in capital projects, including:

Beaver Lake Intake Tower Replacement Construction (water infrastructure $3.8m)

Pretty Road Improvements ($2.1m)

Fire apparatus (2 Engine/water tender) ($1.8m)

Bulk Metering Facility Construction (water infrastructure $1.2m)

Mountain Bike Skills Park Construction ($500k)

"The increase is needed to support community safety, keeping up with the rising costs of delivering services, long-term infrastructure planning and asset management and wage increases needed to attract and retain skilled staff," said chief financial officer Trevor James.

This increase comes on the heals of last year's 17.05 per cent increase due in large part to additional costs required for RCMP services after the municipality grew past the 15,000 population threshold.

Click here to view the 2024 financial plan.