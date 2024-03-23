MapleFest 2024 comes to Kelowna in April for four days

Photo: Deon Nel Photography

Residents of Kelowna will have the opportunity to try some of the best maple syrup in Canada next month as MapleFest 2024 is making its way to the city for a culinary celebration across four days.

Running from April 25 to 28 downtown at Stuart Park and the Laurel Packinghouse, the 45th edition of MapleFest Kelowna will feature creations by Bean to Cup, Move Well, Sandrine, Mill Creek Bakeries and others.

It's a win-win situation as people at MapleFest can enjoy several different delicious bites while also contributing to the Central Okanagan Food Bank with each and every purchase.

"The MapleFest is highlighting the importance of savouring these delights while making a meaningful contribution to the community," said the organizers in a written statement.

"Every year, the Kelowna MapleFest is a big celebration with music, traditional food, artistic workshops, and entertainment for everybody... Let’s celebrate the 45th Kelowna MapleFest together by encouraging local artists, staying young at heart with the family activities, and keeping our fingers sticky with maple taffy!"

The four day event will feature the traditional sugar shack on April 28 as well as a Family Day celebration on April 27.