Accused in 2021 Kelowna killing told police: 'I’ve committed a murder'

Photo: Contributed Lorence Earl Wiliams

Following his arrest, the man accused of killing his roommate outside their home near Kelowna’s Reid’s Corner told police “I’ve committed a murder.”

Lorence Williams’ second-degree murder trial continued in its thirteenth day Wednesday, with the testimony of two RCMP officers involved in the investigation of the death of Thomas Chadwick on May 30, 2021, at 3451 Sexsmith Road.

Williams, now 43, was arrested the following evening near the Parkinson Recreation Centre, after he was seen crawling out from under the cricket clubhouse in Parkinson Recreation Park.

In an interview with Const. Maro Kennedy after his arrest, Williams appears to have confessed, while he repeatedly asked to speak to his lawyer.

“I know I’ve given up my rights because I’ve committed a murder,” he told Const. Kennedy during an interview on the morning of June 1.

“I’ve committed a crime, I could have tried to run, I could have tried to get a gun, I know what has happened. I just need my lawyer.”

During cross examination of Const. Kennedy, defence counsel Michael Patterson said there was not enough context around Williams' apparent confession, and he pressed Const. Kennedy on why he hadn't followed up with more detailed questions.

“My intention was not to obtain information related to the offence from him, I was not gathering information. I wanted him to speak to a lawyer before I would ask him those questions,” Const. Kennedy replied. “And I did, after he had his private conversation with [defence counsel] Ms. [Donna] Turko.”

He testified that when he pressed Williams for more details later that afternoon, after Williams’ consultation with a lawyer, Williams refused to speak with him.

Easy to talk to

Later in the day on June 1, Williams was taken to a telephone bail hearing, which is required by law when an accused is held in custody for 24 hours. The conversation between Williams, Const. Sheila Mitchell and Const. Paul Gosling that occurred while they waited for that hearing was played in court Thursday, with Williams explicitly noting that Turko did not want him saying anything to police.

“I've given numerous interviews with [Const. Kennedy] without the presence of a lawyer, which my lawyer told me I should have not had done. She said I must not talk to an officer without the presence of a legal aid or lawyer present,” Williams said “I'm not saying it was right what I did but there's two sides to a story.”

It appears Williams didn't heed Turko's advice.

“I understand the nature of what I did, it's not that I'm not conscious of what I did, I know what I did, but I'm saying there are always two sides of every story,” Williams said during a long, friendly conversation he had with the two officers while they waited for his bail hearing.

“I'm a criminal now, I accept that, it's not that I'm hiding it. But even though I'm a criminal, the system has ways and means of dealing with me. I'm not trying to be difficult, that's what I'm trying to explain, I just need to speak to my lawyer.”

Const. Mitchell reminded him that he had in fact spoken to his lawyer Turko at that time, but Williams said it had just been an “introduction.”

Following the conversation, Williams thanked the officers for being easy to talk to.

“Thank you guys so much, it’s been so easy talking to you guys,” Williams said. “Hopefully I can probably have a conversation with one of you guys some other time.”

“We can do it now if you want, did you want to talk now?” Const. Gosling offered.

But Williams opted to speak to them the next morning instead.

During that June 2 interview, Williams continued to note that his lawyer had told him not to speak to police, but he maintained that he wanted to tell “his side.” He appeared to break down in tears on several occasions, and repeatedly said “I'm not stupid.”

“It's not fair, I should not be giving you guys so much interviews ... I'm not denying what I did, but there's my side to the story,” Williams told the officers.

“I'm not here to say I'm tying to justify what I did or make it seem like it was right, but I'm saying there is a lot to the story man ... [my lawyer] said I shouldn't even be talking to you guys and here I am sitting here talking to you guys. That's what I'm saying, because all of this is recorded and can be used against me.”

Sorcery and witchcraft

Earlier in the trial, the jury heard how both Williams and his landlord Cornel Fisher had concerns about voodoo and strange rituals going on in their house prior to the killing, something both men were familiar with from their time growing up in Jamaica. During his June 2 interview, Williams asked the officers if they were familiar with sorcery and witchcraft, and he said the people he had been living with had put him in some kind of trance or drugged him prior to the death of Chadwick.

“They're making me out to seem like I'm mad ... they had me under a trance, a hypnosis man. I'm not lying man. I sound as if I'm mad now, but honestly do I come off to be mad to you?” he said. “I shouldn't even be talking to you guys ... it might sound like I'm crazy man, but I'm willing to do a psychiatric evaluation any time man.”

Williams also spoke to the officers about how he had moved to Canada after serving 18 years in the Jamaican military to pursue his education, leaving behind his child, the mother of his child and the rest of his family. He said he had recently completed a two-year program at Okanagan College, but he had been struggling financially.

Prior to interviewing Williams, Const. Mitchell testified that she had crawled underneath the cricket clubhouse near the Parkinson Rec Centre where Williams had been hiding to retrieve a backpack that had been left there. Among his belongings were a bible and a framed photo of Williams, his young child and a woman.

The trial, which is scheduled for 44 days, continues into its 14th day on Thursday.