Kelowna's mayor and council near the bottom of the provincial pay scale

Kelowna city councillors receive some of the lowest remuneration when compared with similar sized municipalities around the province.

And, a report for Monday's council meeting suggests council should consider giving themselves a substantial raise.

Outgoing city clerk Stephen Fleming stated in his report a recent review by the City of Victoria identified Kelowna mayor remuneration to be lower than all comparable cities with the exception of Kamloops while councillor remuneration, both as a base percentage of the mayor and in actual dollars, was last.

Kelowna's mayor receives remuneration of $126,497 annually while councillors receive $42,991. Councillor pay is also set at 35 per cent of that paid to the mayor.

Pay tied to CPI

The report states the city's remuneration bylaw was last updated more than a decade ago which tied council's yearly indemnity to the Consumer Price Index for Vancouver each year.

An internal review two years ago before the new council was elected showed remuneration then was among the lowest when compared with cities of similar or smaller populations.

However council agreed to keep the pay scale as it was but did vote to provide mayor and council with extended health benefits.

While council's remuneration is at the bottom of the 12-city review, the report suggests its workload is not.

Heavier workload

"It is further acknowledged that the breadth and depth of services provided by the City of Kelowna, as compared to some comparators, is much greater," the report states.

"For example, the City of Kelowna provides numerous regional services on behalf of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (Air Quality, Rescue, EOC, etc.), owns and operates the regional landfill, owns and operates an international airport, and is responsible for a regional RCMP detachment."

The report recommends council adjust its remuneration package by increasing the mayor's pay by $19,000 to $145,200 annually (60th percentile in Victoria report), and that councillor remuneration be raised to $56,100 or 40 per cent of the mayor's.

The total package, if endorsed, would amount to an additional $139, 413 annually which Fleming says would be funded from financial savings identified through implementation of the digital transformation strategy.

In a departure from traditional council increases, it is recommended the increases would be effective upon adoption of the bylaw and not delayed until when a new council is sworn in.