Dash camera video captures truck running into woman crossing the street in downtown Kelowna

Madison Reeve

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was struck by a truck while trying to cross a street in downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened just before 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street.

The incident was captured on dash camera by Shawn Fisher.

In the video, a truck driver is attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Richter while the pedestrian is crossing the street.

The pedestrian had the right of way.

Kelowna RCMP confirm they responded to the incident and issued the driver a ticket.

"The woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was served a Violation Ticket for Failing to Yield to Pedestrian. There is no criminal offense being investigated in this matter," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.