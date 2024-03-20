232807
232178
Kelowna  

Dash camera video captures truck running into woman crossing the street in downtown Kelowna

Truck strikes pedestrian

- | Story: 478058

Madison Reeve

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was struck by a truck while trying to cross a street in downtown Kelowna.

The incident happened just before 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street.

The incident was captured on dash camera by Shawn Fisher.

In the video, a truck driver is attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Richter while the pedestrian is crossing the street.

The pedestrian had the right of way.

Kelowna RCMP confirm they responded to the incident and issued the driver a ticket.

"The woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was served a Violation Ticket for Failing to Yield to Pedestrian. There is no criminal offense being investigated in this matter," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News