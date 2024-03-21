Street-level drug dealer says BC's safe-supply issue is being 'weaponized'

Photo: The Canadian Press Seized fentanyl is displayed during a press conference at BC RCMP Divisional Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

British Columbia's safe-supply program continues to be scrutinized following criticism from federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both claimed that drugs from the program were being diverted into the rest of Canada.

Earlier this week British Columbia's auditor general, Michael Pickup released two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.

Pickup's office released a separate report on the government's supervised consumption services and the first phase of the prescribed safer supply program, launched amid the crisis that has killed more than 14,000 people since a public health emergency was declared in B.C. in 2016.

Pickup's audit of safer-supply found that ministries hadn't made 'significant progress' in tackling its 'most challenging barriers,' such as rural access to the program, healthcare providers' hesitancy about prescribing the drugs and whether the drugs being offered were appropriate.

Street level drugs

After reading those stories, a Castanet reader who once worked as a street-level drug dealer "moving" $250,000 in heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine every two-to-three days says diverting drugs is not new.

"Getting right to the point, I'll speak to my 'credentials'. From 2000 to 2015 I was a career criminal and drug dealer. My area of expertise was robberies (drug dealers and growers only; no civilians) and drugs. I sold drugs from my homeless teens until I was caught with two firearms after a car accident in 2015 that led to my decision to start changing my life," says the man who calls himself 'The Italian.'

"I would get bags of Dilaudid, oxys, morphine and much more. I would get ketamine diverted directly from veterinarian supplies, often directly from a veterinarian; it was never manufactured illicitly. Always diverted," says the man who we have chosen not to name.

"The Italian," tells Castanet that the diverted pills which are being talked about in the news have been diverted for years.

"The only reason this is in the news is because law enforcement and politicians think they can weaponize it. RCMP has been busting dealers with diverted pills for years. They know if they publicize busts like the one in Prince George it will help sway public opinion and hopefully push back against decriminalization," says 'The Italian.'

The former street-level drug dealer says he doesn't believe the majority of pill-form drugs on the streets are being diverted from the safe-supply.

"Why do I think pills are being diverted? I won't speak to the financial incentives of diverting unused pills instead of returning them to a pharmacy. What I will say is that most people are addicted to fentanyl now, not heroin, or other traditional short-acting opiates," says 'the Italian.'

He says fentanyl is exponentially stronger than most of the other available opiates and many are addicted and need the drug to prevent withdrawal symptoms.

'The Italian' says that leaves many addicts searching for a safe-supply of fentanyl to manage their addiction.

"Until safe-supply is expanded people will continue to die and overdose(s) will continue to be the leading cause of death in men between the ages of 10 to 59. It will not matter if we see a conservative government that goes the opposite direction and cracks down harder either. We have tried that before and it led to where we are now," he said.

"Just remember alcohol isn't legal because it's safe. It is safer because it is legal."

Government response

BC's auditor general said in his review that better collaboration is needed between provincial ministries, health authorities, health sector partners, Indigenous communities and people with lived experience.

"This is a novel program that required transparency with key partners to build trust," Pickup said. "We found that the ministries' approach to collaboration with health-sector partners and public reporting was insufficient."

The audit also made mention of prescribed safer-supply drugs not being potent enough for some users, which could have the unintended consequence of steering users into using the toxic street supply. Premier Eby addressed that concern.

“One of the concerns that’s been raised by some advocates is there are some drugs that people are using on the street that are quite toxic and that we should provide some of these drugs through the prescribed alternatives program. Drugs like crystal meth, cocaine, crack and other drugs. We are not going to do that,” said Eby.