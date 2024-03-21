Greenery Garden Centre packed with people ready for another gardening season

Madison Reeve

The unseasonably warm weather has brought eager gardeners out in droves at The Greenery Garden Centre in Kelowna.

Store manager Kristen Segler says The Greenery has been very busy for late March.

"It's been really nice. A lot of people are coming to buy what we call cool crops. These are plants that do well in cooler weather. Even though it has been warm, we are going to get some frost still. If the temperatures get to about 18°C, 20°C, and once we break 20°C it gets real busy," he said.

Segler says the Primula flowers have been the best seller so far.

"We are down to one and a half tables here and we started with eight huge tables full so that's going really well, and as these sell out, people will drift more into getting the pansies and the other items," he said.

The Garden Centre says for those just starting out gardening, it's important to make sure you are asking questions.

"Ask a bunch of questions so you're not planting things too early, and I think that is the biggest mistake; people get anxious when it gets warm, and they are putting things in which shouldn't go in yet, which is why we are selling these items now because they can take frost."