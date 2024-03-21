World champion curler set to be instructor for Kelowna's Four Foot Curling Camp this summer

Photo: Canadian Press

Four Foot Curling Camp is coming to Kelowna this summer and you can be a part of the action down at the Kelowna Curling Club from July 2 to 5 with world champion and special guest coach Bruce Mouat.

The former Olympian and world champion has committed himself to three days of curling across Kelowna’s 12 sheets and he’s ready to share his knowledge of curling with other passionate players looking to improve their game.

The 29-year-old Scottish curler is the reigning Scottish, European and World men’s champion skip, and has built up quite the resume with four world championship appearances, six world mixed doubles championship appearances, and one Olympic podium finish in 2022.

“This year we know that Bruce Mouat is coming over from Scotland. He’s a defending world champion and an Olympic silver medalist, so it’s pretty exciting,” said KCC manager Jock Tyre.

“The best part about the camp is it’s pretty intense. It gives you an opportunity to spend a few days learning from the best instructors in the world. Our head instructor is Elaine Dagg-Jackson who is the head of the women’s program for Canada.

Mouat and Dagg-Jackson will be working with a total of 96 other curlers across three days, covering curling topics like delivery analysis and development, sweeping technique and management, strategy, video analysis, practice planning, mental toughness, team cohesiveness, tips and other techniques the real winners use.

Former attendees of the past have called Four Foot Curling Camp the best decision for their game and Kelowna Curling Club general manager Jock Tyre couldn’t agree more.

“It’s a pretty incredible camp, it gets very in-depth, and it’s an opportunity for adult athletes to strengthen their game and get some real core skills going,” said Tyre.

“Every year, people come back…. They’re getting stronger and stronger each time and it gives them an opportunity to learn things in the game they didn’t know existed. Their eyes are open when learning from elite level athletes.”

Sign up and registration for Four Foot Curling Camp Kelowna 2024 is now open through the Kelowna Curling Club website, with entry costing $675 plus tax.