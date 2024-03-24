Twlv Stix Golf Tour expanding in the Okanagan

After a successful first year of competitive golf, the Twlv Stix Golf Tour is returning to the Okanagan with the aim of expanding in both courses and players

Twlv Stix Golf was founded by Kelowna's Ryan Andrews last year, who was looking to take his golf game to the next level while also surrounding himself with better golfers along the way.

Andrews says they are expanding this year to include 12 courses across the entire Okanagan Valley, plus Kamloops.

"So we are going from Kamloops golf course all the way down to Nk’ Mip (in Osoyoos)," he said, explaining there will be four events each in the north, central and south Okanagan.

"So whatever region you’re from, you can play in four events and then play in our two-day tour championship at Tower Ranch.”

While Andrews feels he’s successfully created a space for competitive golfers in the Okanagan Valley, he tells Castanet the tour is really about camaraderie and meeting new people who share the love of golf.

"We had a lot of guys that had just moved to Kelowna or the Okanagan who didn’t know a lot of golfers and they joined just to find people to play with — that really became the focus for us,” he continued.

The inaugural season last year was only open to men, but after a number of calls from female golfers to open the tour to all sexes, Twlv Stix is now trying to get a competitive league together for women as well.

"If we get enough interest, of course, we will do a whole ladies division as well, but we are encouraging anyone who wants to play in the community to come on out and grow the community all the way throughout the Okanagan.”

A member of Twlv Stix Golf must compete in a minimum of four events in order to qualify for the two-day tour Championship to close out the year.

The tour gets underway in Kelowna on May 5 at Black Mountain Golf Course. You can sign up through the Twlv Stix website.