Hazmat team called to Rutland Tuesday night after suspicious package found

Photo: Todd Greveling First responders wearing hazmat suits can be seen working near a police vehicle in the police station parking area at Rutland Centennial Park

RCMP say a large police presence at Rutland Centennial Park on Tuesday evening was due to a 'suspicious package.'

On March 19, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a suspicious package from a resident in Rutland.

Police say the unexpected package, which was confirmed to have come from out of the country, concerned the caller who ultimately turned it over to the police.

Upon inspection of the item, police decided to treat the package as hazardous until further analysis could be made.

RCMP units and the Kelowna Fire Department wore hazmat suits during the investigation of the package.

"The package was eventually confirmed safe and seized for further analysis by the RCMP. Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department for assisting and the public for understanding any necessary area closures," said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.