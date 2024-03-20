Kelowna RCMP respond to report of gunfire, determine no weapon involved

Photo: Contributed Police officers on Milex Court in Kelowna after responding to a report of possible gunfire.

A report of gunshots in a Kelowna neighbourhood overnight turned out to be a false alarm.

Police responded in force to the 500 block of Milex Court, near Hollywood Road and Leathead Road late Tuesday night.

A nearby resident said police swarmed a home on the street. The witness said there was a full tactical team with rifles out and police vehicles blocked off the entire neighbourhood.

The Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet that at approximately midnight, they received a report of someone hearing gun shots. However, responding officers determined there was no firearm.

In the end, Mounties on scene traced the noise to someone slamming their hand on a vehicle during a verbal altercation. The matter was resolved by police.