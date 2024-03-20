Cultural and prescribed burning taking place in Kelowna this week

Kelowna residents may notice smoke rising from the many mountains that surround the Okanagan Valley this month as cultural and prescribed burning has officially started ahead of the 2024 wildfire season.



Teaming up with BC Wildfire Service, a Westbank First Nation’s crew called the Ntityix Development Incorporation took to the hills of the McCulloch service road in South East Kelowna on Tuesday to burn off 20 to 30 hectares of grassland.



“We’re out here doing a cultural burn on the reserve lands here to promote browse for ungulates, also for any potential root and berry production and so forth to enhance the land. There’s a lot of obnoxious weeds, snowberry roses that have ingressed and other plants and trees that have ingressed into the natural grasslands, so we’re up here to burn this and to try and rehabilitate it to bring it back to a natural grassland habitat,” said Mic Werstuik of Ntityix Development Incorporation.



Werstuik tells Castanet cultural burning has been happening for more than 1,000 years and that his people use fire as a tool to reduce the overall impacts of wildfire in BC.



When you remove a lot of the fuel that’s accumulated over 100 years by burning it off, that reduces the wildfire risk.

"This is a very busy road, people smoke or they have ATV vehicles and so forth, so when you burn all the dead material off, this will come back nice and green until later on in the season and it makes it hard for the fire to actually take hold because there’s not all that dead grass and accumulation of debris,” said Werstuik.



Werstuik believes in the work being done by both BC Wildfire Service and Ntityix Development Incorporation, especially with climate change playing a big role in recent wildfires throughout BC.

Hey says it’s good to bring fire back into the ecosystem as a tool to help with all of the changes that are happening with climate change.

"As we continue to remove fuel from the forest, it’ll mitigate those abilities. Fire will always be a part of our ecosystem as we are in a semi-desert and we will always have fire. This will just decrease the severity of those fires and they won’t be as devastating as they have been.”



A final walk through is scheduled for Wednesday to ensure the area is completely burned off with no hot spots.