’Sick and tired of it’: Ellison residents planning more action against fruit packing plant

Photo: Alexandra Wright Ellison residents gathered in a barn at Sweet Cherry Stables Tuesday night to discuss ongoing concerns with effluent discharge from the Sandher Fruit Packers plant.

More than 100 people showed up for a community meeting in Ellison Tuesday night to discuss concerns about a nearby fruit packing plant.

The meeting was organized by the owner of Sweet Cherry Stables, which is just down Old Vernon Road from the Sandher Fruit Packers facility that has raised the ire of many of its neighbours.

“People are very upset at the behaviour of the Sandhers, and some people who attended have been directly affected (fruit trees have died, driveway flooded, etc.). The overwhelming feeling is that our government has failed us by allowing this operation to continue, and people are sick and tired of it,” said Alexandra Wright.

She and other residents have launched a petition against an application by the plant that would allow it to continue to discharge effluent from the apple washing and packing process. They say the effluent contains wastewater that threatens arable farmland and local waterways.

Among those in attendance Tuesday night was Electoral Area East director and current vice-chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board Kevin Craft. The RDCO sent a letter last week to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy expressing its concerns with the Sandher application.

Wright says people in Ellison are stepping up their campaign against the fruit packing plant.

“This week’s goal is to email all government representatives regarding the application. Next week we start a campaign to have Sandher produce removed from grocery stores,” she noted.

The facility has been cited for violations numerous times by Environmental Compliance B.C. and an inspector who visited the site in January recommended a new fine be levied. Despite that, Sandher’s application that would allow it to continue to discharge effluent remains before the ministry.

A spokesperson for the fruit packing company said in February that work was underway to fix the problem with the plant's septic field.