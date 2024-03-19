Large police presence reported at Rutland Centennial Park

Photo: Todd Greveling Yellow tape can be seen strung up near the policing office at Rutland Centennial Park Tuesday evening.

A large police presence has been reported at Rutland Centennial Park on Tuesday evening.

Photos sent to Castanet show yellow tape blocking off access to certain areas around the park, including the parking lot of the police and fire station located on McIntosh Road near Rutland Road.

RCMP officers and firefighters can be seen in the area. A reader told Castanet fire vehicles are blocking off the west side of McIntosh Road.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to find out more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information is available.