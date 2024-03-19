Large police presence, hazmat suits seen in Rutland Centennial Park

Photo: Todd Greveling First responders wearing hazmat suits can be seen working near a police vehicle in the police station parking area at Rutland Centennial Park.

UPDATE: 7:29 p.m.

Several people wearing hazmat suits appear to be working within a cordoned-off parking lot next to the police and fire station at Rutland Centennial Park.

Castanet readers reported seeing a heavy police presence in the park at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP officers and firefighters are at the scene. Yellow tape is strung up, blocking off access to certain areas in the park, including the station parking lot.

Photo: Todd Greveling First responders seen in hazmat suits at Rutland Centennial Park on Tuesday evening.

ORIGINAL: 6:55 p.m.

A large police presence has been reported at Rutland Centennial Park on Tuesday evening.

Photos sent to Castanet show yellow tape blocking off access to certain areas around the park, including the parking lot of the police and fire station located on McIntosh Road near Rutland Road.

RCMP officers and firefighters can be seen in the area. A reader told Castanet fire vehicles are blocking off the west side of McIntosh Road.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP to find out more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information is available.