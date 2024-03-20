Kelowna shop faces 'unending battle' after vandals hit just weeks after reopening

Madison Reeve

The business owner of Von Schweets Treat Shop on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue has been left with a sour taste in his mouth.

Daynna Barkley had to close his shop for 65 days starting at the end of December after a fire to the outside of the shop caused heavy smoke damage.

The smoke forced Barkley to have to throw out all of his candy and stock inside the store.

Initially, the fire was thought to be accidental until Barkley caught the suspect on camera.

"I happened to be just going over the footage recently and I actually came across the short little window where this happened, and it was somebody who did it fully intentionally," he said.

Security camera footage from Dec. 21 shows an individual taking a blowtorch to the window.

From the one incident, damage totalled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Just weeks after reopening in February, the shop was vandalized twice.

"A group of three people came, and one of them had a hammer. They helped each other to climb up and smash the power supplies for our lit signs up front. They went around to the back of the store and used the same hammer to smash the security camera back there."

Barkley says he has begun to question if he made the right choice opening up a business on Bernard Ave.

"Clearly, there is a well-known problem in downtown Kelowna, and all the small businesses are getting damaged in various ways. I don't see an easy solution. That's for sure."

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed officers are investigating the arson.