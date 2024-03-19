Kelowna RCMP warn of fraudsters pretending to have disabilities

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are warning business owners and the general public to be wary of potential fraudsters pretending to have disabilities while collecting money for an alleged charity.

Police say they were first alerted about the scam Sunday when two "suspicious women," claiming to be deaf approached an individual in the parking lot of a Carrington Road business on the Westside and asking for money for an alleged charity.

"The witness declined and would later observe the two communicating between each other seemingly without disability," the RCMP stated in a news release.

A day later, two men and two women were reported travelling around different malls in the Vernon area posing as people with disabilities and collecting money for charity.

They are also believed to have worked together to steal five iPhones from a store.

Police believe the four are also responsible for identical offences in Lake Louise and Banff earlier this month.

The four are believed to be in the greater Okanagan area or heading toward Alberta.

Should you observe these individuals in your community and you believe they are committing an offence including fraudulently asking for charity donations, please contact your local police office immediately and make note of any associated vehicles.

Anyone with information as to their identity or whereabouts are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP File 2024-13913. You may also report information anonymously to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.