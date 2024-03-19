Bruce Orydzuk found not guilty of criminal charge related to racist tirade outside Kelowna vaccine clinic

Photo: Carli Berry - InfoNews Kelowna Bruce Orydzuk yells at a security guard on July 13, 2021 in Kelowna.

A Kelowna man has been found not guilty of a criminal charge in relation to a verbal altercation outside a vaccine clinic in 2021.

Bruce Orydzuk, 62, was acquitted of one count of causing a disturbance Tuesday in Kelowna court. The decision comes after a lengthy trial before Judge David Ruse.

Orydzuk was captured on camera hurling racist comments such as “go back to your country,” “you are disgusting” and “we don't want you here” at a South Asian security guard on July 13, 2021.

The incident made national headlines at the time and drew condemnation from then-Premier John Horgan.

Orydzuk was charged nine months after the incident.

During the closing submissions, Orydzuk said his comments directed towards the security guard were not racist.

“Telling somebody to go back to their own country is not racist, it's part of normal conversation, if somebody confronts you and they don't know our law,” he told the judge.

Orydzuk has been a key participant in the “freedom rallies” that have been held in Kelowna over the past several years. The incident occurred during a protest involving a handful of people, including Orydzuk, outside the clinic. Orydzuk told the court they were “trying to save lives.”

During closing submissions, the Crown laid out the requirements for a conviction in this case, which include: the disturbance took place in a public place, use of obscene language caused a disturbance, and that disturbance must have been in some way foreseeable by the accused.

According to a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision that's still relied on today, a disturbance under the Criminal Code must cause more than “mere emotional upset or annoyance.”

Judge Ruse ruled that threshold was not met in Orydzuk's case.

More to come…

with files from Nich Johansen