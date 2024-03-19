Church groups organize peaceful Walk for Gaza on Good Friday

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the Good Friday Walk for Gaza are inviting people of all faiths to walk in solidarity with the people of Gaza on March 29.

Walkers are asked to gather at the United Church at the corner of Bernard Ave. and Richter St. at 11 a.m.

Walkers will then proceed down Richter to the Anglican Church at Sutherland Ave. and Richter St., the goal is to arrive before the Good Friday Service, which starts at noon.

The event is being organized by the St. Michael and All Angels Anglican and Central Okanagan United Churches.

"While the walk will focus on the Christian tradition of lament, loss and suffering that are often hallmarks of Good Friday observances, one does not have to be Christian to participate," said one of the organizers Keith Simmonds.

The death toll from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has surpassed 30,000, including militants. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 73,000 people have been wounded since Oct. 7.

Israel started bombarding Gaza in retaliation for Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 that killed about 1,200 people.