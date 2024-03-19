Milestone at Bernard Block construction site as final tower crane is dismantled

Cindy White

Another major milestone has been reached at the Bernard Block in downtown Kelowna.

The final tower crane on the site is being dismantled this week as the Bertram condominium building nears completion. Bernard Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between St. Paul Street and Bertram Street for most of the week as the work is underway.

“This effort is completely run by Mission Group,” explains City of Kelowna roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger. “They hire traffic control. They send in the detour plan to us for approval, we’ve approved it.”

He says it’s no different than other development related closures currently underway in the core, including those along Bertram Street and Highway 97 and on Leon Avenue near Water Street.

The crane removal also clears the way for another step forward for the project. The sidewalks along Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street are slated to reopen by the end of March.

Mission Group says while this is the last tower crane to be dismantled at the site, mobile cranes may be needed from time to time to lift materials onto the podium.

Bernard Block was the scene of tragedy in July 2021, when a tower crane collapsed while it was being dismantled, killing five men. A United Way campaign to build a memorial to the men at Knowles Heritage Park is nearly half way to its goal of $225,000.

Homeowners are expected to start moving into the Bertram building this fall while pre-leasing is underway for the Block office tower.