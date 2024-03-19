A police incident at Orchard Park Mall has been resolved

YouTube

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say one individual is in custody stemming from an incident at Orchard Park Mall over the lunch hour.

Police say officers are questioning that individual as well as other witnesses.

In a release RCMP say they were called to a report of an individual threatening others with a firearm.

"Numerous officers including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team arrived at the mall almost immediately when it was determined there was no incident, including the use of a firearm," Cpl. Michael Gauthier stated.

Mall manager Catherine Whittingstall acknowledged the incident but said activities at the mall are now back to normal.

"I'm watching people walking in and out of the doors right in front of the police cars that are outside. It's kind of business as usual here," says Whittingstall.

"We had an incident in one of the stores in the shopping centre. The police came and attended and they are dealing with the incident. It's just not a major incident."

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the area around Orchard Park Mall Tuesday afternoon.

In a brief news release police would only say an event is unfolding at the mall.

One eyewitness indicated seeing at least 10 RCMP vehicles and the Emergency Response Team heading towards the mall just before 1:20 p.m.

