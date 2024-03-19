Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents "SHIFT" concert series

Photo: Contributed Guest conductor Janna Sailor

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is set to mesmerize audiences with their latest offering, "SHIFT."

The concert series promises to transport listeners to a time of musical re-direction, featuring the captivating work of Igor Stravinsky and other renowned composers.

Scheduled for April, the "SHIFT" series introduces audiences to new horizons in both repertoire and venues.

Led by guest conductor Janna Sailor, renowned for her charismatic and precise style, the OSO will bring the timeless tale of "The Soldier's Tale" to life.

Audiences in Kelowna can experience the magic on April 6 at the Metro Hub, while those in Penticton can enjoy the spectacle on April 7 at the S.S. Sicamous Museum & Heritage Park.

"We want to create an immersive experience where listeners can indulge in the richness of classical music in a relaxed and social atmosphere," said executive director Geraldine Parent.

For more information and ticket purchases, contact the KCT Box Office at 250.469.8940.