Balding for dollars campaign back with event in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The 10th annual Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding fundraiser for the KGH Foundation is returning to the Laurel Packing House in downtown Kelowna this spring for another fundraising event open to the public.

Bernie Ryan and the Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding team is teaming up with the KGH Foundation, JoeAnna’s House and the BC Children’s Hospital in a campaign called Balding for Dollars, where people shave their head to raise money for people in need.

Tickets to the event this year cost $70 and include entrance to the event, a viewing of the headshaving, as well as dinner, beer, wine and a chance to win great prizes.

Music will be provided by Sad Tom and the Noodles.

Since its inception 10 years ago, Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding has helped raise more than $400,000 for both the BC Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House combined, with goals to continue growing that number towards $1 million.

The event runs on Saturday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight and tickets can be purchased at a number of locations across Kelowna, including Fluid Power Solutions located at 824 Crowley Ave. as well as Cellar-Tek Supplies located at 1043 Richter St.

Donations can be made to the Bands, BBQ, Beers and Balding fundraiser in person or online through the JoeAnna’s House website as well as BC Children’s Hospital.