RDCO weighs in on fruit packing plant effluent as nearby residents launch petition

Photo: Contributed Wastewater flowing out of a manhole cover at the Sandher Fruit Packers plant in February 2024.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it shares community concerns about the improper disposal of effluent from the Sandher Fruit Packing plant along Old Vernon Road.

Ellison residents who live near the facility have organized a community meeting for tonight as they push the province and local municipal officials to do more to crack down on the plant operators, and to reject an application that would allow the discharge to continue.

The Sandher's facility has been citied numerous times for violations. A $32,000 administrative penalty was levied in August 2022 after two previous warnings.

Sandher Fruit Packing Ltd. in #Kelowna received a $32,000 administrative penalty for discharging wastewater via an unauthorized septic system and disposal field. The company previously received 2 warnings and a violation ticket for the same thing .ow.ly/r4IZ50I8a1X pic.twitter.com/WYwzUl8i1g — Environmental Compliance BC (@ComplianceBC) August 3, 2022

In a statement to Castanet, RDCO noted that while improper disposal of wastewater falls under the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s jurisdiction, the regional district continues to work within its authority to advocate on behalf of residents and liaise between residents and the ministry.

Bylaw staff have visited the site and compiled and submitted complaints to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters line.

“RDCO Development Services Staff have also submitted a letter to the ministry in response to the Environmental Protection Notice outlining several concerns including repeated system failures, unauthorized discharge and odour complaints, and the impact on riparian areas and fish bearing watercourses,” said the RDCO statement.

The letter dated March 14, 2024 notes that “the volume of discharge into ditches along MoTI roadways ultimately leads to adjacent farmland. Too much agricultural wastewater, pesticides and sediment could pollute and jeopardize downstream farms.”

It also points out that wastewater in ditches ultimately lead to Simpsons Pond and Mill Creek and could jeopardizes the sensitive, fish-bearing ecosystems.

The letter concludes with,“In consideration of these concerns, the RDCO strongly recommends that the permit application undergo rigorous scrutiny that prioritizes environmental protection and community well-being.”

Local politicians, including MLA Norm Letnick and MP Tracy Gray have been invited to tonight’s meeting called by Ellison residents. A petition has also been launched calling on the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to reject Sandher’s application. The permit is currently in the screening stage.

A Sandher’s employee said in February that the effluent is water used to wash and float apples in the packing process. He said work is currently underway to fix the problem with the plant's septic field.