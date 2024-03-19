UBC Okanagan wants to take people from the couch to a long-distance triathlon

Photo: UBCO UBC Okanagan researchers are looking for participants who will train for a long-distance triathlon.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has a challenge for those looking for ways to get into better shape.

Researchers from the School of Health and Exercise Sciences at UBCO are looking for ways to better understand how the body adapts and responds to endurance exercise training.

They are looking for participants between the ages of 18 and 39 who have never engaged in serious exercise training, but who are looking for a life-changing challenge.

Researchers already know that competitive athletes have more highly developed hearts, lungs, and blood vessels, which makes them “fitter and healthier” than the average person, but they know surprisingly little about how the body responds to exercise training over time.

A pair of doctors, Drs. Rob Shave and Neil Eves want to track the physiological response of an average participant to a prolonged triathlon training program.

“The novelty of the project will be the individuals being examined, the intensity and duration of the training program and ultimately the exercise challenge that individuals will complete,” says Dr. Eves. “Instead of your average couch-to-5K event, this will be couch-to-long-distance-triathlon.”

The commitment is for a full year from August 2024 to August 2025, a team of researchers will train and support a group of relatively exercise-naïve men and women so that they can complete a long-distance triathlon—a 3.9-km swim followed by a 180-km cycle and 42.2-km marathon all in one day.

Over the course of the year, participants will take part in a range of studies that will help researchers fully understand the changing physiology of athletes as they transform from beginners to active to extremely well-trained.

“We know that we will be asking a lot from the participants; this is a huge commitment and a huge effort, but in return, we are going to provide an elite-level service,” says Dr. Shave. “Our research team has decades of combined experience in endurance training and has worked with everyone from complete beginners to Olympic athletes.”

Each individual who participates will receive a tailored training program, regular physiological assessments and ongoing training advice and monitoring.

