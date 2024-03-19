Kelowna athlete aborts swim of Hawaii's Molokai Channel

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.

Kelowna Ultra Endurance Athlete Nick Pelletier has failed to complete his swim across the Molokai Channel of Hawaii.

According to his Instagram page, Pelletier was more than halfway through his trek on the morning of March 19 when his crew decided to pull him from the swim.

It has become known that Pelletier was stung by a jellyfish, forcing him to forfeit the swim.

On his Instagram page, Pelletier says he plans to return to complete the swim, but doesn't know when.

ORIGINAL: 10:32 a.m.

Kelowna ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier is in the middle of another Incredible adventure as he currently finds himself swimming the Molokai Channel of Hawaii.

Seven months after conquering all of Okanagan Lake's 106 kilometres through a 71-hour swim, Pelletier is now taking on the world's largest body of water, the Pacific Ocean.

From Molokai to Oahu, the swim covers a distance of 42 kilometres and has become a common place for shark attacks.

Pelletier hit the water around 9 p.m. Pacific Time on March 18 and has successfully made his way through the night, fighting powerful ocean currents while swimming overtop of more than 40 different types of sharks and other dangerous creatures of the sea.

According to his Instagram page, Pelletier and his boat crew have now surpassed the halfway mark of the swim in approximately 12 hours time.

Wearing nothing but a swim cap, swim shorts and goggles, Pelletier has covered himself from head to toe in baby powder and vaseline, using the cream as a defence against the harsh impacts salt water can have on human skin.

Forced to tred water for hours on end without touching anything for support, Pelletier is completely on his own for this journey, and can only rely on his crew for food and liquid replenishment.

Through the telling of his Instagram stories, Pelletier's crew uses a floatation device to send him his food, and at this point in the swim they've already sent out a total of 19 different meals, including protein bars and energy drinks.

Before Nick left for his next big quest, he told Castanet, "I can only control what I can control and what I can control is my effort, and I’m just going to empty the tank. Whatever happens after that happens."

Nick's Okanagan Lake swim last summer resulted in quite a fan following from locals, and you can follow along on his latest adventure be checking out his Instagram page: NP Adventure.

