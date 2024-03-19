District of Lake Country eligible for additional FireSmart funding as interest grows

Photo: Nicole Saebels Clarke Creek wildfire Aug. 19, 2023

Additional government grant funding for FireSmart programming couldn't come at a better time for the District of Lake Country.

The district was in the process of applying for $200,000 in funding for both 2024 and 2025 when fire chief Darren Lee said they became aware the municipality was eligible for an additional $100,000 this year as one of the communities directly impacted by wildfire in 2023.

Lee is asking council to give him the go ahead to apply for the additional 2024 funding.

"Staff are planning to utilize the additional $100,000 to increase FireSmart assessments of private property and critical government infrastructure," wrote Lee in a report for Tuesday's council meeting.

"Staff also plan to utilize additional funding for the continued delivery of public education at public events such as fire department open house day, School District 23 programs, Live! in Lake Country and other events through 2024 and beyond."

The municipality has been hit hard by wildfires over the past several years but none worse than the Clarke Creek wildfire last August which burned about 360 hectares, damaged private and public property and triggered evacuation orders and alerts for approximately 2,350 properties.

"This additional $100,000 is intended to support the anticipated increase in demands for FireSmart related programs and services in 2024.

"Staff has observed an increase in the number of requests for FireSmart related services and supports since the Clarke Creek wildfire. The rate of inquiry has been steady over the winter months and staff anticipate this trend to continue."

Lee adds the biggest limiting factor in delivering FireSmart programs and services is staff capacity, however the approval of more personnel for the fire department this year should increase their ability to respond to requests from the community.