More weather records fall in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Dennis Semeniuk

More temperature records fell across B.C. on Monday amid balmy spring weather.

Twenty-three warm weather records were broken, including several in the B.C. Interior. Tuesday is expected to be another warm one, with a high of 19 C expected in Kelowna.

Temperatures should then start falling back to normal; 15 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.

Some the new records set on Monday are: