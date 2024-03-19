More weather records fall in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Dennis Semeniuk
More temperature records fell across B.C. on Monday amid balmy spring weather.
Twenty-three warm weather records were broken, including several in the B.C. Interior. Tuesday is expected to be another warm one, with a high of 19 C expected in Kelowna.
Temperatures should then start falling back to normal; 15 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.
Some the new records set on Monday are:
- Kelowna 19.4 C — old record: 17.8 C, set in 1932
- Vernon 19.8 C — old record: 16.7 C, set in 1910
- Merritt 22.5 C — old record: 17.1 C, set in 2021
- Osoyoos 22 C — old record: 20 C, set in 1990
- Princeton 21.6 C — old record: 19.4 C, set in 1947
- Prince George 13.9 C — old record: 13.4 C, set in 1997
- Clearwater 19.3 C — old record: 17.8 C, set in 1930
- Grand Forks 20.7 C — cld record: 20.6 C, set in 1947