Kelowna  

More weather records fall in Thompson-Okanagan

More temperature records fell across B.C. on Monday amid balmy spring weather.

Twenty-three warm weather records were broken, including several in the B.C. Interior. Tuesday is expected to be another warm one, with a high of 19 C expected in Kelowna.

Temperatures should then start falling back to normal; 15 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.

Some the new records set on Monday are:

  • Kelowna 19.4 C — old record: 17.8 C, set in 1932
  • Vernon 19.8 C — old record: 16.7 C, set in 1910
  • Merritt 22.5 C — old record: 17.1 C, set in 2021
  • Osoyoos 22 C — old record: 20 C, set in 1990
  • Princeton 21.6 C — old record: 19.4 C, set in 1947
  • Prince George 13.9 C — old record: 13.4 C, set in 1997
  • Clearwater 19.3 C — old record: 17.8 C, set in 1930
  • Grand Forks 20.7 C — cld record: 20.6 C, set in 1947

