Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is no longer looking for Krista Nicole Goodon, 37, who was last seen on December 23, 2023.

"She has since made contact with her family and (is) no longer considered missing," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"Thank you to the public and media for your assistance."

The family had lost contact with Goodon in December but they confirmed there was bank activity on her accounts back in February.