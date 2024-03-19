Kelowna council authorize carrying over 269 projects into the 2024 budget cycle

Photo: YLW

Well over 250 projects valued at close to $300 million have been carries over from previous years into the 2024 budget cycle.

City council's approval of the carryover is essentially just a paperwork matter, required each year to allow projects already approved and budgeted for in previous years to go ahead in 2024.

Finance staff stated approval of the carryover budget has no affect on 2024 taxation demands.

"This document moves projects approved but not completed in 2023 into the 2024 annual budget so projects can continue," staff stated in a presentation to council.

"If these projects are not carried over into the next budget year the lapsed funding would flow into the city's annual surplus and funding would not be available to complete these projects."

In all 269 projects are being brought forward, more than half of which were multi-year and year-over year projects or ones delayed due to external events.

Some of the larger projects include $123.1 million for the airport's Soaring Beyond 2.5 Million Passengers program expected to be complete by 2033, $14.2 million for the Central Rutland sewer connection project scheduled for completion next year and $10.9 million for the Highway 97 pedestrian overpass.