Lakeshore road application paused while developer prepares new drawings

Photo: Lime Architecture Original apartment drawings

Kelowna city council will have to wait a few weeks before getting a look at a development permit application for an apartment building on Lakeshore Road.

The item was scheduled to come before council Monday afternoon, however the property owner asked that the item be removed from the agenda.

"They have some updated drawings they are working on and providing to staff," said city clerk Laura Bentley.

"Staff expect that to come back within a few weeks."

The development at 3593 Lakeshore is significant in that it is the first low-rise infill application to for that area of the city.

It also sparked some debate around the council table over the impacts of traffic along the Lakeshore/Richter/Pandosy corridor considering the number of larger developments either approved or under construction.

Some of those concerns were put to rest when planning staff indicated they were not at the point, despite a large number of developments in the area, of putting a moratorium on building in the area.

The development it approved will see the creation of a 20-unit apartment.