Kelowna man scores perfect cribbage hand of 29 during end-of-season tournament

Photo: Grant Hewitt Grant Hewitt holds up his winning '29' cribbage hand.

A Kelowna man battling cancer got a serious morale boost while playing in a friendly cribbage tournament recently.

Grant Hewitt is a member of the Kelowna Racquetball Masters club, which recently held their end-of-season tournament at Dakotas, which included a cribbage tournament.

"A great time was had by all with the highlight being Mr. Grant Hewitt getting a 29 hand. This is way rarer than a hole-in-one in golf, as a matter of fact, the odds are 1 in 216,000," said Jamie Willoughby, one of Hewitt's friends.

According to CribbageCorner.com, a perfect cribbage hand is 29 points, which happens when a player holds three fives and a jack, then obtains the other five when the “cut” card is turned over. The final five must be the same suit as the jack.

Hewitt says he started playing crib with his dad when he was nine years old. He's 67 years old now.

"I've probably played over 20,000 different hands of crib and this is the first time I've ever had one. So everybody that was around me was cheering because it's a very rare occasion," Hewitt says.

"We just laid them out on the table and a couple of the guys were like, 'wow 29' and then everybody started cheering and high-fiving me," said Hewitt.

Unlike golf, the person who gets 29 in cribbage does not have to buy everyone else a round of drinks, "it's a very rare thing," he said.