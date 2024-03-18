Former Kelowna city councillor Marion Bremner loses battle to ALS

Photo: Contributed Marion Bremner

The City of Kelowna has lost one of the true pillars of the community.

Marion Bremner, former Chamber of Commerce business leader of the year and city councillor who spent nearly half a century championing various charitable causes, has passed away.

Bremner died recently after a two-year battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

She was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, the day after receiving the business leader of the year honour.

"Marion dedicated her life to serving others and gave generously of her time and abilities to the community," her obituary stated.

Bremner moved to Kelowna in 1974 and almost immediately began serving the community.

She became the first female director of the Chamber of Commerce and, in 1985, its first female president.

Bremner helped establish the Kelowna chapter of Habitat for Humanity and ran and managed Kelowna Meals on Wheels from 2000 until 2022.

She ran for mayor in 1984, losing by just 232 votes but was successful in a run for city council four years later where she served for 11 years.

Bremner also worked in real estate, focusing on helping first-time homeowners achieve their dreams.

For all her charitable work, Bremner was named a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Award for community service in 2012.

In one last act of service before she passed, she volunteered to donate her brain and spinal cord to further ALS research.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kelowna Meals on Wheels or the ALS Society of BC.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23 at Willow Park Church beginning at 1 p.m.