Lime launches new parking wardens to reward responsible parking

Photo: Lime New Lime Warden's will be seen in Kelowna's downtown.

As the warm temperatures continue across the Okanagan, you're likely to see more Lime scooters on the streets in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Lime launched a new initiative to help improve Lime scooter parking around Kelowna, especially downtown.

New "Lime Wardens" will be offering incentives to those who park their e-scooters and e-bikes properly as they work to improve the shared micromobility experience.

“Lime promised Kelowna we would build on the success we’ve had in previous years with real, tangible differences and we’re working hard to deliver right out of the gate in 2024," says Sonia Kandola, Lime director of government relations.

The Lime Wardens have been tasked with trying to improve rider behaviour by offering free rides and gift cards. The program comes on the heels of several changes for the 2024 season.

"Our mandatory parking zones and early morning maintenance and rebalancing hours are already marking a difference and now we’re getting creative to try and incentivize riders as well. Our Parking Wardens program has been successful in global cities like London and Melbourne and we’re excited to bring it here to Kelowna," said Kandola.

"We look forward to handing out these awards and to continued results from our efforts to promote safe riding, proper parking, and keeping the Kelowna streets we know and love clutter free."

Participating riders who qualify by parking properly will receive a free 5-minute ride, and two lucky winners will receive $75 gift cards to partner restaurants.

Lime has also included mandatory parking zones in downtown Kelowna which now require riders to leave their vehicles near digital parking pins visible in the Lime app. The changes are designed to reduce clutter and keep streets safer.

Kandola says Lime will also spend time on the maintenance and rebalancing of vehicles in the early mornings which she says has already helped reduce clutter from the beginning of the day onwards.