Large power outage in Rutland restored

Photo: FortisBC Power has been partially restored to Rutland. Red areas show zones without electricity.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

FortisBC says power has been fully restored to the Rutland neighbourhood.

Power has been restored to all customers in the Rutland area of #KelownaBC. We thank everyone for their patience. — FortisBC (@FortisBC) March 18, 2024

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

Power has now been restored to another 2,500 homes and businesses in Rutland.

Electricity remains out to another 2,500 properties with not estimated time of restoration.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

A large power outage in the Rutland area has been partially restored.

FortisBC says electricity was restored to 2,000 homes at 3:35 p.m.

Another 5,000 homes and businesses remain in the dark. 2,500 properties in southwest Rutland should have power restored by shortly after 5 p.m., said the utility.

There is no estimated time of restoration for the third block of 2,500 homes without power.

ORIGINAL 2:55 p.m.

More than 7,000 homes and businesses are in the dark amid a large power outage in Rutland.

FortisBC is reporting the outage started at 2:48 p.m., impacting most of Rutland roughly south of Hartman Road. The outage area stretches as far west as the Walmart on Banks Road and south into Belgo.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. There is no estimated time of power restoration.