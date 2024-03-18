Large power outage impacting over 7,000 homes in Rutland

Photo: FortisBC A large power outage in Rutland.

More than 7,000 homes and businesses are in the dark amid a large power outage in Rutland.

FortisBC is reporting the outage started at 2:48 p.m., impacting most of Rutland roughly south of Hartman Road. The outage area stretches as far west as the Walmart on Banks Road and south into Belgo.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. There is no estimated time of power restoration.