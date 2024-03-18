Kelowna RCMP say incident at Queensway bus stop was a stabbing

Photo: Madison Reeve One man stabbed Saturday night by the downtown bus loop

Kelowna RCMP say Saturday night's incident by the Queensway bus loop was a stabbing.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on March 16.

Releasing a few more details Monday, police say the victim was a man.

"RCMP responded to the Queensway bus loop area, where a male was allegedly assaulted with a knife, sustaining a minor injury as a result," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Officers are still looking at CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to determine what happened.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the matter is still under investigation.