Uncorroborated weapons call sparked police response Sunday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Police closed Enterprise Way at Highway 33 Sunday afternoon.

A large police response near Enterprise Way and Highway 33 in Kelowna on Sunday was due to a firearms call that police have been unable to substantiate.

A statement from the Kelowna RCMP says they were called on March 17 at 12:49 p.m. to the 1500 block of Highway 33 for a report of a possible altercation involving a firearm.

“Several units attended and followed up with the caller who couldn’t corroborate what transpired, not having actually witnessed an altercation nor a firearm,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“It’s unclear at this time why this information was reported to the police.”

RCMP say a person in the area at the time of police arrival, who matched the description provided by the caller, ran away across Highway 97 and was never located.

“At this time, it is uncertain of their involvement, if any,” Gauthier said.

The incident resulted in the closure of Enterprise Way Sunday afternoon.

No other details were released.